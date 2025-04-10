CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.63 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

