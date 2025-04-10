CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

BG opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

