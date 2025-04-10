CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 34,497.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 241,827 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $302.56 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.00 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

