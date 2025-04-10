CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 98,227 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,802.80. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of IONS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

