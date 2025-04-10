CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 134,939 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $4,432,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

