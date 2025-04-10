CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. FMR LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

