CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,399.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.