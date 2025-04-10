CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 970,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 812,127 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,456,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 730,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

