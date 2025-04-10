CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,073,000 after purchasing an additional 411,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BCE by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,586,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $87,643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,282,000 after purchasing an additional 738,656 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6965 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

