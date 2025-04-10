CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 6.4 %

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.