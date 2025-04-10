CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 762 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after buying an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 13.9 %

NYSE KTB opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

