CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,849 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

