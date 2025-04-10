CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

