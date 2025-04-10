CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 849 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

