CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

