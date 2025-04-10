CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

