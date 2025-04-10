CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

