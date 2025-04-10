CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,437,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,443,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,919 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

