CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,752.68. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.