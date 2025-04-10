City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of City worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 710.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in City by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $113.68 on Thursday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

Insider Activity at City

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.