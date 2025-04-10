Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
CLOV stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLOV
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.