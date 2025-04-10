Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,719.40. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500 in the last 90 days. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

