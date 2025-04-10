Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

