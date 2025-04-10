Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $2,527,950.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

