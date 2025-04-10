Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 3,862 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 6.5 %

AHH stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.89. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

