Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $481.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

