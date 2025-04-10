Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in N-able by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE NABL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

N-able announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

