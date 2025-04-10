Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 115,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 997.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $775.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

