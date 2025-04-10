Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE BXC opened at $74.11 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

