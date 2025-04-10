Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caleres by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of CAL opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

