Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of -0.09. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

