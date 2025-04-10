Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $24,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $28,240.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,747.95. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

