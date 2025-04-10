Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 104,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 12.0 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

View Our Latest Report on JACK

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.