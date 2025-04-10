Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

