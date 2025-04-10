Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 1,182,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $562.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

