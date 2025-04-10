Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

