Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 256,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 426,933 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

AXL stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

