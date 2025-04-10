Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 95.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 77.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 119.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,098.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $382,695. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $667.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

