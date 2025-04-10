Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 7.4 %

LQDT opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $213,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,193.97. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,117,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,505.66. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,758 shares of company stock worth $4,371,408. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

