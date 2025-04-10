Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -42.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

