Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $870.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

