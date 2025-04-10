Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,482 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.