Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,148,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $12,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 7.2 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

