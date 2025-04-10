CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Buys $1,107,276.96 in Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,276.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,595,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,948,249.36. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Trading Up 8.9 %

CVI opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

