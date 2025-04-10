Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.
Diamondhead Casino Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondhead Casino
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.