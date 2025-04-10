Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after acquiring an additional 102,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

