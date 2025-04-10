DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stake Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.97% of DNOW worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 543,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DNOW by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DNOW by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 563,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.67 on Thursday. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.21.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.