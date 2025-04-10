Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,047,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,226,159.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

