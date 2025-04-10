DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. DSS shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 5,043 shares.
DSS Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
DSS Company Profile
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
