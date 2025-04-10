Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $93,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,115,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $34,846,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $224.87 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.61 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

