Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

